Map Mural Decorates Playground

The Salina Noon Rotary Club continued its commitment to youth engagement and community service this

spring by painting a colorful United States map playground mural at Heusner Elementary School during April.

According to the organization, the interactive map provides students with opportunities for geography learning and active play, and students quickly embraced the new addition — enthusiastically “traveling” from state to state while exploring the vibrant design.

Along with the mural, the school also received educational resources and teaching ideas connected to the map.

In addition to the playground project, Salina Rotarians participated in reading activities at Heusner Elementary during World Rotaract Week. Rotary members say the experience reinforced their shared commitment to supporting and inspiring Salina youth through hands-on community engagement.

The Salina Noon Rotary Club looks forward to bringing another United States map project to a different Salina school next year.

Photos via Heusner Elementary School