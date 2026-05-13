YMCA Planning Early Learning Center Open Houses

The Salina Family YMCA is inviting families to explore its early childhood programs during a series of Early Learning Center Open Houses scheduled for early June.

According to the Y, the events are designed for prospective families interested in enrolling their children, offering an opportunity to meet educators, tour facilities, and learn more about the curriculum.

The first open house will take place June 2 at the McAdams Early Learning Center (still a YMCA ran facility, just off site). The event will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to families with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.

On June 3, families can visit the YMCA Early Learning Center from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This location is enrolling children ages 2.5 to 5 years old and will provide an inside look at its classrooms and programming.

The final open house will be held June 4 at the Angel Early Learning Center (also a YMCA ran facility, just off site), from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Families with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old are encouraged to attend and explore the center’s learning environment.

Across all locations, the YMCA’s early learning programs focus on creating a nurturing space where children can grow socially, emotionally, and academically while building a strong foundation for future success.

Families interested in enrolling are encouraged to attend one of the open houses or learn more online at www.salinaymca.org/programs/child-care.