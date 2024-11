The Salina South boys soccer team is a win away from playing for a state championship. The Cougars advanced to the state semifinals with a 4-3 win over Valley Center Monday night at Salina Stadium.

The 17-2 Cougars will take on 19-0 Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest Wednesday night at Blue Valley. In the other semi-final game Maize South will host Lenexa-St. James Academy.

The state championship, and third place games will be held Saturday afternboon at Wichita-SCHEELS Stryker Sports Complex.