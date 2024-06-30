Sorghum Producers Attend State Water Meetings

The Kansas Water Office, along with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, hosted six stakeholder input meetings across the state throughout the second half of June. Team Sorghum was well-represented at a majority of these meetings, notably in Colby, Dodge City, Wichita and Salina. According to the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, attendees were provided an overview of the process of implementing the state’s 2022 Water Plan and average allocation of funding across the sectors of conserving the High Plains Aquifer, protecting reservoirs, improving water quality, and more. Attendees also met in breakout sessions to to discuss these funding areas in order to provide feedback on how the Water Plan should be further executed. Water conservation is critical for many producers, especially those who call southwest Kansas home. Brant Peterson of Stanton County, shared his experiences of using sorghum in his crop rotation to save water with PBS News Hour. You can watch Peterson’s interview here.