Sorghum Group Seeking Members

The Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association has recently announced its newest membership campaign.

According to the organization, inspired by the Kansas Grain Sorghum tagline, Growers Working Together, the Grow With Us Membership Campaign will benefit both new and current members by enhancing the network of sorghum growers across the state, and in turn, will allow them to grow their operations and leadership abilities through shared knowledge of the sorghum industry.

The campaign will run from October 1, 2023, to October 1, 2024. As an incentive, for every new member they recruit, current members will have their name entered into a drawing for a chance to win a personalized decorative KGSPA garden stone; one of two $150 gift cards; and an entertainment package for the 2025 National Commodity Classic (March 2-4, 2025, Denver, CO).

For more information on the association, visit https://ksgrainsorghum. org/producers-association/.