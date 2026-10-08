Sophia Li Continues Historic Freshman Season

Pictures courtesy of Jonathan Huseman

For years, Sophia Li’s name circulated through local tennis circles with coaches telling stories of a fifth grader who was picking up the sport quickly, showing signs of natural ability and a desire to compete.

It wasn’t until middle school that her future high school coach at Salina South watched her play for the first time.

“I had always heard this name, Sophia, so I knew a little bit about her,” Salina South head girls tennis coach Mackenzie Morris told KSAL.

“I went to watch her once when she was a seventh grader… I knew there was something there but I didn’t know how good.”

Coach Morris got another look at Li during open courts ahead of her freshman season, and quickly saw what all the hype was about.

What stood out first was Li’s competitive fire. She even asked Morris if it was appropriate to show more emotion on the court. The answer was a resounding yes.

“I told her I love it…I love when girls are extra competitive on the court,” Morris said. “We haven’t had a very vocal player for the past few years.”

That competitive nature, paired with a style of play rarely seen in girls tennis, has helped Li excel at the highest level already.

“She’s so versatile,” Morris said. “Her game is so strong with heavy topspin… her forehand is dominating, and she starts out with a hard serve that keeps you on your toes.”

On Monday, Li’s opponents saw her at her best during the League Championships.

The freshman became the first player since 2011 to win the AVCTL Division I girls singles title for Salina South.

What started as a lofty goal, jokingly thrown out by her head coach before the tournament, became reality when Li swept all three of her matches without dropping a game, winning each 6-0, 6-0.

“I set a goal that I wouldn’t like to see any of her opponents score any games on her and she delivered,” Morris said. “From start to finish she had the most intense focus that I’ve seen out of a player in a very long time.”

Morris wanted Li to make a statement heading into regionals and establish herself as one of the frontrunners. Li did exactly that, in dominant fashion.

Her overall record is an impressive 20-4 with her only losses coming against last year’s 4A and 5A state runners-up. She is also currently ranked third in the Kansas 5A girls singles power rankings heading into regionals this weekend.

For all she has accomplished individually, Li’s influence reaches beyond the singles court. Her bond with her teammates has become just as important to the growth of the Salina South program.

“It’s been incredible to watch everyone vibe so well on this team,” Coach Morris said. “Her teammates are leaning into it so much that it’s made them better on and off the court.”

Morris added that the chemistry between this year’s group is the best she’s seen in her four years as head coach.

Helping elevate the program along with Sophia Li are seniors Leany Maldonado, Jena Strowig and Quinn Harris as well as juniors Kaylee Speer and Emily Brenneman.

Now preparing for regionals at Andover, the goal is simple: don’t be satisfied with what you’ve already accomplished.

Li, in particular, has remained hungry for the opportunity to continue proving she belongs among the best players in the state. That mindset has also had a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team, keeping them focused on what’s still ahead.

“That has helped set the mentality for the rest of the girls as well,” Morris said. “We are at the end of the season, but we still have more work to put in, and we have to put our best foot forward.”