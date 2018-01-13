Smoky Valley drops a pair to the Kingman Eagles

Smoky Valley girls could not get enough offense going friday night at home against the Kingman Eagles as the Bangert Twins totaled 29 points to lead a balanced Eagle offense to a 57-31 Victory. Salina Ortho player of the game Jordan Otto was the only Viking in double figures with 10.

In the boys game a fast paced physical game seemed to benefit the Kingman Eagles as the Vikings fell 67-61 to lose their first game at home this season. The eagles led 27-26 at the half extended it to 44-38 after 3 and kept the Vikings at arms length to win 67-61 Salina Ortho player of the game Nick Reinert led the Vikings with 31 of which 21 came from beyond the arch. Ben Weldy added 16.

Smoky Valley will take on Southeast of Saline monday in the Sterling invitational at 7:30.