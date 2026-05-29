Scammers Targeting Evergy Customers

The largest power provider in Kansas is warning customers to be vigilant after seeing an increase in scams with false phone numbers.

According to Evergy, scammers are targeting customers who use search engines and AI search to find how to contact Evergy. Customers who use search terms such as “pay Evergy,” “Evergy bill,” “Evergy electric” or similar search terms may be shown ads with fake websites and phone numbers, where a scammer is waiting on the other end to take their personal and credit card information.

This is a scam and the advertisements and websites are not from Evergy. If customers see these advertisements like this, they should:

Do not click the link.

Report it through Evergy’s online scam reporting form.

Fake websites and advertisements are just one way scammers are becoming more deceptive. Scammers frequently try to get personal and financial information like credit card, debit card, Social Security, Evergy account and checking or savings account numbers using methods like texts, calls, websites and even in person. Here are some signs of common scams and ways consumers can protect themselves: