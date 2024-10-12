Smithsonian Exhibit Coming to Salina Museum

Salina is one of seven Kansas communities to host the Americans Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition in 2025 and 2026.

According to the Smoky Hill Museum, based on an exhibition of the same name that is currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and curated by Paul Chaat Smith (Comanche) and Cécile R. Ganteaume, Americans explores the ways American Indian images, names and stories have been part of the nation’s identity since before the country began.

The Americans exhibition features photographs, hands-on interactives, objects, and videos that invite visitors to explore this history and representation of Native Americans in American culture. Humanities Kansas presents the Americans tour in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program.

See the Americans Smithsonian Exhibition at Seven Kansas Locations in 2025 and 2026:

Lawrence

August 23 – October 5, 2025

Cultural Center and Museum, Haskell Indian Nations University

Highland

October 11 – November 16, 2025

Iowa and Sac and Fox Mission Museum

Wichita

November 22, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Mid-America All-Indian Museum

Mayetta

January 10 – February 22, 2026

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

Salina

February 28 – April 5, 2026

Smoky Hill Museum

Liberal

April 11 – May 24, 2026

Seward County Community College

Bonner Springs

May 30 – July 5, 2026