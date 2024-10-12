Smithsonian Exhibit Coming to Salina Museum

Salina is one of seven Kansas communities to host the Americans Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition in 2025 and 2026.
According to the Smoky Hill Museum, based on an exhibition of the same name that is currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and curated by Paul Chaat Smith (Comanche) and Cécile R. Ganteaume, Americans explores the ways American Indian images, names and stories have been part of the nation’s identity since before the country began.
The Americans exhibition features photographs, hands-on interactives, objects, and videos that invite visitors to explore this history and representation of Native Americans in American culture. Humanities Kansas presents the Americans tour in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program.
See the Americans Smithsonian Exhibition at Seven Kansas Locations in 2025 and 2026:
Lawrence
August 23 – October 5, 2025
Cultural Center and Museum, Haskell Indian Nations University
Highland
October 11 – November 16, 2025
Iowa and Sac and Fox Mission Museum
Wichita
November 22, 2025 – January 4, 2026
Mid-America All-Indian Museum
Mayetta
January 10 – February 22, 2026
Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation
Salina
February 28 – April 5, 2026
Smoky Hill Museum
Liberal
April 11 – May 24, 2026
Seward County Community College
Bonner Springs
May 30 – July 5, 2026