Silver Alert For Missing Great Bend Woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in an effort to locate a missing Great Bend woman.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the whereabouts of 84-year-old Donna L. Kimber, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Kimber was last seen on Thursday night, Nov. 21, around 10 p.m., on foot near 906 Main St. in Great Bend. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a denim shirt.

Kimber is a white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes. Kimber has Alzheimer’s, and wears a metal bracelet with her name and phone number.

If you see Donna Kimber, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about her whereabouts, call the Great Police Department at (620) 793-1920.