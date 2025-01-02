Shrine Bowl Selects Salina Area Athletes

The 88 players who have received invitations to play in the 52nd Kansas Shrine Bowl have been announced. Players included on the west roster include a Salina Central Mustang and a Southeast of Saline Trojan. Salina Central Defensive Lineman James MacKinney and Southeast of Saline Wide Receiver Tucker Thaxton are among those invited to play.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl, presented by Mammoth, will be played on Saturday, June 21st, at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City.

According to the Shrine Bowl, the initial invitations are the result of a selection process combining statewide media votes and Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching staff selections from a list of 447 nominees. In addition to filling position specific needs on the roster, the selection process includes additional criteria regarding geographic restrictions, classification size, and limits on the number of players that may be selected per school. To learn more about the full selection process, visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com/ SelectionProcess.

Additional invitations to play in the 52nd Kansas Shrine Bowl may be extended to nominees who were not among the initial 88 selections. Roster replacements are selected by the Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching staff in a case where an invited player declines their invitation to play or must withdraw from participating for any reason.

“We are excited to extend an invitation to this group of young men to represent themselves, their families, their communities and their high school football programs in a showcase that is so much bigger than just an all-star football game,” said Brice Kesler, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “I hope the players understand how difficult of a roster this is to get selected for, and I want to congratulate them for all their hard-work and dedication that has earned them this opportunity. They are joining a very select fraternity of Kansas high school football players who have had the opportunity, since 1974, to play a game they love and make a life changing impact for the kids of Shriners Children’s.”

In addition to playing in the annual East vs. West all-star football game, Kansas Shrine Bowl participants get the opportunity to meet and interact with the Patient Ambassadors from Shriners Children’s during the Hospital Experience event during game week. For many, the Hospital Experience is the highlight of their time at the Kansas Shrine Bowl and showcases the true purpose of the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl of Kansas Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospital. Since 1974, nearly $4 million has been sent to Shriners Children’s thanks to the supporters of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Shriners Children’s is a world-renowned healthcare system with hospitals, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care centers and outreach locations across the globe. Shriners Children’s is dedicated to improving the lives of children every day by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

