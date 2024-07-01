Shrine Bowl Recap Stats & Broken Records

51st Kansas Shrine Bowl – June 29th, 2024 (Welch Stadium, Emporia)

FINAL SCORE: EAST ALL-STARS 36, WEST ALL-STARS 25

FINAL STATS

BROKEN RECORDS & 2024 STATS

Most Passing Attempts in Game: J. Brooks Kappelmann, Liberal, 51 (prev. record 32 by Garrett Fugate, Blue Valley NW, 2012)

Most Passing Completions in a Game: J. Brooks Kappelman, Liberal, 29 (prev. record 17 by Phil Miller, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1974)

Most Passing Yards in a Game: Dylan Dunn, Blue Valley SW, 307 (prev. record 256 by Phil Miller, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1974)

Most Passing TD in a Game: Dylan Dunn, Blue Valley SW, 4 (prev. record 2 by 5 others)

Most Receivinig TD in a Game: Adrion Seals, Eudora, 2 which tied the prev. record of 2 held by Reuben Eckles, Wichita SE, 1980.

Longest Blocked Punt Return for TD: Brody Hayes, Clay Center, 20 yards (prev. record 0 yards blocked in endzone)

This was the East’s first victory since 2018. West had won 4 of the last 5, with 2022 ending in a tie. Overall series record is now 31-18-2 in favor of the West.

The 36 points scored by the East is the 2nd most all-time by the East, only the 2016 East Team that won 48-27 (also in Emporia) had scored more points.

The 59 total points scored is the 5th highest scoring Kansas Shrine Bowl all-time.