KSAL StaffOctober 25, 2022

The Shop Kansas Farms Market of Farms is coming to Manhattan. According to Kansas Farm Bureau, the event is  Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 1,400 people showed up for the first event in Lyons where 42 vendors (all Kansas farms, ranches, and growers) had their food products for sale with many selling out of products.

The day will also be filled with various workshops. A full listing will come soon.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased ahead of time and at the door. Veterans and children (anyone under 16) get in free.

If you’d like to join as a vendor, purchase your booth here.

 

