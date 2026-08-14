Shelter Assessment Identifies Multiple Issues

An independent consultant’s report on the overall operation of Salina Animal Services was released Friday, and it reveals multiple concerns with the operation of the shelter including immediate risks to animal welfare, staff safety, public health, and regulatory compliance.

Back in May Salina City Commissioners voted to contract an outside industry expert to conduct an operational assessment of the Salina Animal Shelter. Animal Shelter Services LLC performed the assessment, at a cost of $30,000.

At their July 27th meeting the commission voted to open up bids as soon as the final report of the operational overview is received. Prior to the final report, during discussions between City staff and representatives of Animal Shelter Services several operational challenges and areas of concern were identified.

The report concluded Salina Animal Services is operating under conditions that pose immediate risks to animal welfare, staff safety, public health, and regulatory compliance. It highlighted what it classified as widespread disorganization, clutter, and cleanliness issues.

Following a couple of failed inspections, one in 2023 and one in January of this year, the Animal Shelter, and Animal Services Manager Monique Hawley and Operations Superintendent Andrea Murphy, have been under scrutiny regarding shelter management and euthanasia practices.

The failed inspection at the shelter earlier this year found among other issues: The failed inspection at the shelter earlier this year found among other issues:

Employees who had not been trained or certified in euthanasia were carrying them out

Multiple animals were euthanized by a heart-stick lethal injection into the animal’s heart

One cat euthanized via heart stick was never sedated

The Saline County Attorney’s Office has filed misdemeanor animal cruelty charges against both Hawley and Murphy, and a jury trial is scheduled for September. Both are on administrative leave.

The City formally issued a Request for Proposals on August 7th to solicit outside bids from private businesses or non-profits to manage and operate the animal shelter.