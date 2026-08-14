Royals to Play Red Sox in 2027 Field of Dreams Game

Image courtesy of MLB.com

Major League Baseball and Universal Pictures announced today Major League Baseball will return to Field of Dreams next season, when the Kansas City Royals will host the Boston Red Sox in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2027.

“We are thrilled to showcase our athletes through one of Major League Baseball’s most cherished events and help to grow the game to a worldwide audience,” Royals President of Business Operations Cullen Maxey said. “Royals territory already covers the Midwest, including Dyersville, so this is a natural fit that provides Royals fans a chance to cheer on the home team in a magical setting.

This will mark the fourth edition of the event, following the White Sox and Yankees in 2021, the Reds and Cubs in 2022 and Twins and Phillies last night. These games, held at the iconic movie location from Field of Dreams by Universal Pictures, have marked the first American or National Leagues games played in Iowa.

This will be the 3rd neutral site game in Royals history, according to Curt Nelson. On Sept. 26, 1969, the Royals played the Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee’s County Stadium as part of an agreement for the White Sox to play 1 game vs. each American League team there. On June 13, 2019, the Royals hosted the Detroit Tigers in a prelude to the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

As a part of its partnership with MLB, NBC Sports will provide exclusive national coverage of the game, which will be a Royals home date. The Thursday game will be followed by a Friday off day, before the Royals and Red Sox resume the 3-game series at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.