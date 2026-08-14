Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a theft from a Salina business. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to Salina Police, on Tuesday, August 4th, a male entered Menard’s, 805 Virginia Court, and picked up multiple items to include a belt sander, sandpaper, and two circuit breakers. The male then left through the garden section without paying. The empty belt sander box was located near the exit.

It was then determined the same male subject had been in the business on June 2, 2026. While in the store the male picked up snack items, a deadbolt lock, and rechargeable batteries. He left the store without paying for the items.

Total loss for the two thefts is approximately $200.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-20656/20661.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.