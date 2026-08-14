Truck Driver Hurt in Weather-Related Crash

A Colorado truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle weather-related crash in western Kansas Thursday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Charles Blake was driving a a Freightliner semi headed east on Interstate 70. Strong wind blew the truck and trailer it was pulling onto the driver’s side. The semi and trailer slid into the median where it came to rest.

Blake, who was buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Russell to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 7:00 Thursday night on I 70 in Russell County a mile east of US 232 Highway.