Heat Returns Following Rain

Showers and thunderstorms brought a brief break from the heat late Thursday into early Friday, but hot conditions will continue into the weekend. Communities across the area in Saline, Ellsworth Lincoln, Ottawa, and Dickinson counties received over an inch of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, an extreme heat warning is in effect for mush of the state, including all of Central Kansas, through Friday evening. Heat indices up to 110 are expected both Friday and Saturday afternoon into the early evening.

The above normal temperatures will continue into Saturday before slightly cooler temperatures return for Sunday and Monday.

Isolated storm chances will be possible on Friday and Saturday night with additional storm chances on Sunday.

Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal. Have kids in the back seat of your car. Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.