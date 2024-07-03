Series of Events, Salina Police Apprehend Man with Multiple Charges

The Salina Police Department apprehended a Salina man July 2nd at around 4:30 pm, after a series of events took place.

According to Police Captain James Feldman, SPD were dispatched to the 100th block of N College when a 35-year old Mark Martin, forced a 22-year old Salina woman into a car.

The 22-year old woman was at the N College address with a 32-year old Salina man who lives there, when Martin broke a glass window to enter the home. The woman and the 32-year old man were in the basement of the home, when Martin grabbed the Salina man and pushed him against the wall causing a commotion. Martin proceeded to punch the man multiple times in the face.

The 22-year woman was then taken forcibly out of the house and into a black Lincoln Navigator by Martin, driving away along with a 2-year old child that had been in the Navigator. The SPD received a call about Martin and the woman were located with the Navigator at Christ Cathedral. Captain Feldman says, Martin and the 22-year old woman are acquaintances.

Officers could not find the vehicle or Martin upon arrival, but located the woman inside the Christ Cathedral. Captain Feldman says, the woman told SPD that Martin took her to the church to see a relative.

Police were able to locate Martin and the Navigator at the 800th block of West S st. SPD were able to arrest Martin without incident.

Martin is facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, driving while suspended, domestic battery and endangering a child.

The 32-year man suffered a swollen right eye, laceration to the back of the head and a broken cheekbone. The 22-year old woman suffered no injuries.