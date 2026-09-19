September Sweet Spot For Booking Holiday Travel

With Thanksgiving less than three months away and the December holiday season quickly approaching, AAA is urging travelers to lock in flights, hotels, rental cars, and vacation packages now. Booking early typically provides travelers with the widest selection of schedules, seats, accommodations, and pricing before holiday demand begins to limit options.

Recommended Booking Timeline

Thanksgiving (November 26): Aim to book by early to mid-October.

Christmas and New Year’s travel: Both fall on Fridays this year. Aim to book by the end of October.

Hotels and rental cars: Reserve as soon as travel dates are confirmed, especially in popular destinations.

A word of advice – don’t chase the lowest airfare. This could come at the cost of losing non-stop flights, preferred departure dates/times, and adjacent seats. In addition, many times the lowest cost comes with extra fees for baggage, inability to select seats, etc. For those looking for deals, flexibility could pay off. Travelers who can shift departures dates/times and/or airports may find better airfares and potentially less crowds.

“Holiday travel inventory is already starting to tighten,” said Shawn Steward, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Club Alliance in Kansas. “September offers travelers the best balance of affordability and availability. Waiting may result in fewer nonstop flights, less desirable schedules, and fewer seating options, particularly during peak Thanksgiving and Christmas travel periods.”

Forget the old advice about waiting until Tuesday to buy a ticket.

Airlines increasingly use dynamic pricing systems that can adjust fares based on factors such as demand, inventory, traveler behavior, and market conditions. As a result, airfare can change throughout the day, making it more difficult for consumers to predict when prices will be lowest.

“An increasing number of airlines have been adopting the technology, so much so that traditionally discounted days, such as Tuesdays or Wednesdays, are no longer guaranteed to provide savings,” says Amy Short, Director, AAA Travel Technology and Sales. “Instead of trying to time the market, travelers should focus on booking when they find a fare that fits their budget and travel plans.”

The New Distribution Capability (NDC), developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), allows airlines to implement dynamic pricing, which means fares may differ from hour to hour, or even from one search location to another. While NDC is intended to create efficiencies and save money for airlines, it is said to create advantages for travelers as well by, as an example, personalizing bundled offers based on their known travel preferences. Over 60% of airlines have adopted NDC to varying degrees and it is expected to be the industry standard moving forward. Here in the states, American Airlines leads the transition.

Now is also the time to book hotels, rental cars, and popular destinations. Holiday inventory can sell out quickly, so booking early helps travelers get what they need and want for their trip. Also, understand cancellation policies and continue to search for better rates.

AAA Tips for Booking Holiday Travel:

Book flights sooner rather than later – Given that dynamic pricing takes availability into account, flyers should assume fares will increase when there are fewer seats available.

Work with a trusted travel advisor – Travel advisors will have a better understanding of the NDC system, including opportunities for savings such as bundling options based on traveler preferences.

Buy travel insurance to protect your investment – Now more than ever travel insurance is a valuable investment for domestic and international air travel. Given potential cancellations and delays, especially during the busy holiday period, choose a policy that provides coverage for travel interruption and additional expenses.

AAA Tips for Air Travelers During the Busy Holiday Season:

Arrive Early: It’s highly recommended air travelers arrive three hours prior to domestic and international flight departures due to possible security line delays.

Be Prepared : Flights can be delayed or cancelled due to weather, staffing issues, or technology events without notice so have a plan in place to handle these situations to provide peace of mind and ease if changes occur.

Plan now: Book flights as soon as possible, book the earliest flights on your days of travel; early disruptions allow airlines more time to accommodate rebooking on later flights.

Plan ahead: Be patient and have a plan for dealing with potential disruptions (other mode of transportation, accommodations). For instance, ask your AAA Travel Advisor for a recommendation for car rental or airport hotel in layover or departure cities in case it’s needed; your Advisor has a subsite he or she can share for you to use for booking these needs with AAA member rates.

As airlines, hotels, and rental car companies continue to manage high demand during peak travel periods, AAA advises travelers to secure reservations as early as possible and remain flexible when searching for travel options. Flexibility with travel dates, departure times, and airports may help unlock additional savings and improve availability.