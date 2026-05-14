Seniors Ready to Say Goodbye

Hundreds of Seniors across the area are ready to walk across the stage and graduate this weekend.

Seniors at Bethany College, K-State Salina, Salina Area Technical College, and Salina Sacred Heart High School have already celebrated graduation.

All other seniors are set to graduate this weekend.

The other schools in Saline County have another week before their seniors graduate.

Here is the schedule:

Salina Virtual Innovation Academy – Friday, May 15, 1:30 p.m. USD 305 District Office

Kansas Wesleyan University Graduation – Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Ell-Saline High School Graduation – Saturday, May 16, 1:30 p.m Ell- Saline High School in Brookville

Salina Central High School Graduation – Sunday, May 17, 2 p.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Southeast of Saline High School Graduation – Sunday, May 17, 2:30 p.m. Southeast of Saline High School

Salina South High School Graduation – Sunday, May 17, 5 p.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

While seniors will be finished, all other students will still have several days of class left.

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