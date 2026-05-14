Passenger Killed in Crash

A woman from West Virginia was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 85-year-old Robert Huff from Clarksburg, West Virgina, was driving a Honda CR-V headed east on I 70 . For an unknown reason the SUV veered off the road, hit an embankment, and rolled multiple times.

Huff was transported to a Wichita hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries. He was buckled up.

A passenger, 81-year-old Bonnie Huff, was killed in the crash. She was not buckled up.

The crash happened at around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon on I 70 west of Abilene in the area of mile marker 271.5, 1.1 miles west of Fair Road.