Books Sought For Summer Reading Program

The Salina Area United Way is seeking book donations which will end up being placed in the hands of young readers this summer.

RAWR is a summer reading program located at USD 305’s summer meal site locations throughout the summer. Going directly to the children and allowing them to personally select their books encourages learning, to avoid the ‘summer slump’ of reading in between school, and inspires imagination all summer long. Research shows children learn best when they are fully engaged and having fun.

Suggested donations include:

Children’s books

Early readers

Chapter books

Teen/young adult books

Educational activity books

You can drop off any of your new or gently used book at drop-off boxes at host sites starting soon. Locations include:

Balance Nutrition

Evolve Nutrition

First Bank of Kansas (S 9th Branch)

First Bank of Kansas (S Santa Fe Branch)

Familia Toys

Redefine Nutrition

Saline County Health Department

Every book donated helps open a new world for a child.