PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 8 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League has entered the home stretch of the 2026 spring sports season with some AVCTL I baseball, softball and girls’ soccer teams still having some regular season games and/or matches remaining, some have already wrapped up their regular season and are preparing for postseason action.

Derby won the AVCTL I regular season softball title with a 24-0, 12-0 record while Salina South finished in 6th place with an 11-13, 3-9 record.

Maize High won the AVCTL I baseball regular season title with a 22-2, 12-0 record while Salina South finished in 4th place with a 9-14, 5-6 record.

Maize South won the AVCTL I girls’ soccer regular season title with a 12-3-0, 5-0-0 record. Salina South finished in 7th place with an 7-8-0, 1-4-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I baseball, softball, and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team was swept by Washburn Rural 10-6, 14-4 on Thursday. The Lady Colts lost 7-6 against Andover High on Friday. The Lady Colts swept Rose Hill 17-1, 1-0 on Tuesday. … The Colt baseball team got swept 3-2, 8-0 by Valley Center on Friday. The Colts defeated Rose Hill 11-2 on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt soccer team lost 10-0 against Wichita South on Thursday. The Lady Colts defeated Maize High 3-0 on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team swept Maize South 12-11, 7-3 on Friday. The Lady Panthers swept Salina Central 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday. … The Panther baseball team got swept 6-0, 3-2 by Maize South on Friday. The Panthers got swept 8-2, 7-4 by Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 1-0 against Wichita North on Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team finished the regular season with an 8-18, 2-10 record. … The Salt Hawk baseball team got swept 14-0, 12-2 by Maize High on Friday. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team tied Wichita Trinity 1-1 on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 3-0 against Salina South on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team went 1-1 in the Emporia tournament on the weekend as they lost 6-0 against Olathe West on Friday and defeated Blue Valley West 3-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 11-0 on Monday. The Eagles swept Hutchinson 14-0, 12-2 on Friday. The Eagles defeated Andover Central 13-2 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Andover Central 1-0 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against Campus on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

Lady Maverick softball team got swept 12-11, 7-3 by Derby on Friday. The Lady Mavericks swept Wichita Northwest 14-4, 19-0 on Monday. … The Maverick baseball team swept Derby 6-0, 3-2 on Friday. The Mavericks lost 15-3 against Andover on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team lost 4-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 3-0 on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team swept Eisenhower 6-5, 11-1 on Friday. … The Cougar baseball team split with Eisenhower on Friday, losing the 1st game 8-5 and winning the 2nd game 5-1. … The Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Buhler 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Cougars defeated Hutchinson 3-0 on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornets closed out their regular season Thursday afternoon against Campus. … The Hornet baseball team swept Campus 3-2, 8-0 on Friday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Wichita Heights 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost 3-0 against Maize South on Tuesday.