Seeking Ideas For Downtown Space Uilization

The public is invited to attend an open house to provide input to assist in development of a long-term plan for space utilization in the downtown area.

According to the City of Salina, this will be an important component in determining and designing Saline County and City of Salina space utilization needs in the future. Both the City of Salina and Saline County are jointly participating in this analysis.

Memorial Hall, the Salina Police Department, Municipal Court, and the City/County buildings are included in the study for the City of Salina component. Additionally, Saline County Offices located in the downtown area will be examined.

This is not a meeting of the governing bodies. One or more members of the governing bodies may be present. If a majority of the members of the governing bodies are present, they have been advised not to engage in interactive communication among themselves regarding city business.

The session is planned for August 22nd, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., at the Salina Arts Center located at 242 S. Santa Fe.