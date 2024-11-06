Second Round of Part-Time Practical Nursing Program

A Salina college is moving forward with a second round of a Part-Time Practical Nursing Program.

According to Salina Area Technical College, with the region’s ongoing demand for skilled nursing professionals, the school is supporting students by offering part-time scheduling options that make nursing education more accessible.

The Part-Time Practical Nursing Program, approved by the Kansas State Board of Nursing (KSBN), can accept up to 20 students who will attend classes two days a week during the day over a 16-month period. This schedule allows students to balance work, family, or other responsibilities to pursue a nursing career at a manageable pace without compromising the rigor or quality of their education.

“We are currently gearing up for the application cycle and look forward to meeting the prospective students excited to join this program,” said Naomi Tatro, Director of Nursing and Allied Health. “We know there are people out there who want to make a difference in healthcare but can’t commit to a full-time schedule. This program helps make that dream possible while maintaining the high standards of our full-time program.”

Priority application consideration is open through March 1 for the August entry. Should spots remain, late applications will be reviewed after this date. Salina Tech is eager to welcome this new cohort and continue contributing skilled, compassionate nursing professionals to meet our community’s healthcare needs.

For more information on the application process and program details, visit Salina Tech’s website or contact the admissions office at 785-309-3100.

Photo via Salina Area Technical College