Search Warrant of Drugs, Resulted in Arrest

A search warrant issued by the Drug Task Force and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation occurred June 3rd, in a Central Salina home.

Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL, on Monday morning the Drug Task Force and KBI located 1 pound of hallucinogenic mushrooms, over 2 pounds of marijuana products, over 3 grams of meth amphetamine, and a large quantity of paraphernalia.

The Drug Task Force and KBI arrested 33-year old Kristoff Lindgren, with many charges. Various counts for the distribution of drugs, and felony drug crimes.

Captain Feldman says, the investigation is currently on-going.