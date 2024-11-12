Search for New SFD Chief Proceeding

City staff has been crafting a survey for members of the Salina Fire Department to identify key traits and leadership characteristics they are looking for in a new Chief.

City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to touch on a range of issues including the early stages of finding a new Fire Chief to lead the department.

On the heels of Chief Tony Sneidar’s retirement this fall, Schrage appointed Rodney “Shane” Pearson to the position of Interim Chief on November 1st and says the interview process is underway and has already seen a good slate of candidates.

Chief Pearson has worked for the Salina Fire Department for a total of 23 years. Prior to his Deputy Chief role, he was the EMS Chief for almost 10 years, and previously served as Firefighter/EMT and Firefighter/Paramedic. He is the current Kansas State Firefighters Association President and serves on the Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services.