Search for Man Wanted with Probation Violation

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a man with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation in McPherson County.

Authorities are looking for 56-year-old Ronald E. Clayton who was last seen at the Sundowner West area Tuesday morning around 6:25am. Clayton is a white male, who is 5-foot-9, 180-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black Pittsburg Steelers pullover, blue sweatpants, and insulated coveralls. Please call 911 if the whereabouts of Ronald Clayton are known.

There is no information at this point that he is armed or dangerous.