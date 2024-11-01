SE Saline cruises in 76-12 win over Larned

Southeast of Saline rolled to 9-0 on the season in their first-round playoff victory, defeating Larned 76-12 on Friday night.

The Indians would strike first on a long touchdown pass, but from there it would be all Trojans, all the time.

Southeast would score the final 70 points of the first half, and the next 76 points of the game, quickly removing Larned’s hopes for an upset.

Southeast would tally 215 passing yards, and an impressive 335 rushing yards in the win.

Southeast of Saline will once again be at home next week, as they hold home field advantage in the 2A West bracket as the #1 seed. The Trojans will host the Norton Blue Jays next week, a team that advanced to the 2A Semifinals a season ago, and holds an 8-1 record this season.

This big-time playoff matchup will kickoff Friday at 7 PM in Gypsum.

SCORING

Larned – 6 – 0 – 0 – 6 / 12

SE Saline – 44 – 26 – 6 – 0 / 76

STATS