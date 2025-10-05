Screwworm Vaccine Approved

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has conditionally approved a doramectin injectable solution (Dectomax-CA1) made by Zoetis for the prevention and treatment of New World screwworm (NWS) larval infestations in cattle. It also will help prevent reinfestation for 21 days.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, this conditional approval applies to beef cattle, female dairy cattle less than 20 months of age, pregnant beef cows, newborn calves and bulls.

“Under this conditional approval, the FDA has determined the drug is safe and has a reasonable expectation of effectiveness. We are making this treatment available to cattle producers immediately while the sponsor collects the data needed for a full approval,” said Timothy Schell, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine. “The FDA will continue to expedite review of animal drugs to help the U.S. fight this devastating threat to our nation’s livestock and the livelihoods of the farmers and ranchers who care for them.”

Dectomax already is fully approved for the treatment and control of certain nematode and arthropod parasites in cattle and swine. Dectomax and Dectomax-CA1 contain the same active ingredient (doramectin) at the same dose. Since the original approval of Dectomax included adequate target animal safety studies, manufacturing information and human food safety information, FDA did not require new data to support those aspects for the conditional approval of Dectomax-CA1.