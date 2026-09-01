School Bus Involved in Crash

There were no injuries in a crash involving a car and a school bus south of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, on Tuesday morning at approximately 8:00 a Southeast of Saline school bus and a passenger car were involved in a two-vehicle, non-injury collision on K-4 Highway at the intersection of Ohio Street in Saline County.

Both vehicles were traveling east on K-4 Highway when the incident occurred. As the school bus slowed down to execute a northbound turn onto Ohio Street, the trailing passenger car attempted to pass the bus. During this passing maneuver, the passenger’s side of the passenger car struck the driver’s side quarter panel of the school bus.

Fortunately, the fifty-six students on board the bus, the bus driver, and the driver of the passenger car were all uninjured.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under active investigation.

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Photo via Kansas Highway Patrol