SAUW Announces Annual Free Tax Program

A Salina non-profit announces the coming of its annual free-tax program, that services individuals and families with low-to-moderate incomes.

The Salina Area United Way (SAUW) announced on Thursday its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA). This is a program that provides free tax preparation services for qualifying individuals and families. Intake for the program will open on Monday, February 3rd and will run through Wednesday, March 26th.

According to Cami Dinkel Director of Marketing and Grants for SAUW, the VITA program is designed to help individuals and families with low-to-moderate incomes file their taxes accurately and on time while ensuring they receive the credits and refunds they are entitled to. The service is offered, free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers.

“Tax season can be stressful, and our goal with VITA is to ease that burden for those who qualify by offering professional, reliable, and free assistance. We’re proud to continue this vital service that helps so many in our community” said Christina Small, Executive Director of the Salina Area United Way.

Intake forms will be available as early as Friday, January 31st on 113 N 7th St., from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. All intakes and scheduling of appointments are first come, first serve, available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Final intake deadline will close on March 26th at 1:00 pm. After that date, no new tax return clients will be accepted.

For more information about the VITA program or to learn about other services provided by the Salina Area United Way, visit https://www.unitedwaysalina.org/vita-program or call 785-827-1312.