Holiday cheer is officially rolling down the tracks in Dickinson County as the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad prepares to launch its beloved annual tradition, the Cowtown Santa Express.

Beginning this Friday, November 20, and running through December 23rd, families from across central Kansas can climb aboard the historic railroad’s festively decorated passenger cars for a seasonal journey filled with Christmas spirit.

According to the railroad, the excursion offers children and parents alike the opportunity to step back in time, soak in the holiday scenery, and enjoy a personal visit with Santa Claus himself right on the rails.

Designed to create lasting family memories, the Cowtown Santa Express has become a staple of Abilene’s winter festivities. Guests are encouraged to bundle up, bring their wish lists, and experience the nostalgia of classic rail travel paired with the magic of the season.

Because the holiday rides are a popular draw for both locals and visitors, railroad officials encourage families to secure their seats early before dates sell out.