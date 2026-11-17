A driver was killed in single-vehicle crash in northwest Kansas Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Rey Chavez from Tribune was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe headed west on US 40 Highway in Logan County. The SUV left the road to the right re-entered the road, and crossed the center line. It crossed back over the center line and entered a ditch and rolled.

Chavez, who was not buckled up, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The crash happened at 9:15 Monday night on US 40 Highway in Logan County 15 miles West of Oakley.