The North Central Kansas League had two teams left alive entering the third week of the 2026 football playoffs.

The NCKL has one of those teams, the Marysville Bulldogs, still alive as the Bulldog kept its season alive on Friday with an 18-16 victory against Beloit in the Class 2A playoffs while NCKL regular season champion, Wamego, saw its season come to an end on Friday after losing 36-20 against Buhler in the third round of the 4A playoffs.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball this past season and football this past week or season if their season is complete:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the season with a 18-16, 5-7 record. … The Cowboy football team finished the season with a 1-8, 1-5 record.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the season with an 18-17, 5-7 record. … The Fighting Irish football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when they lost 26-20 against Hoisington in the 2nd round of the 3A playoffs.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 40-5, 12-0 record. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 2-7, 0-5 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther finished the season with a 3-29, 1-11 record. … The Panther football team finished the season with a 3-6, 2-3 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 20-20, 6-6 record. … The Bulldog football team defeated Beloit 18-16 on Friday in the third round of the 2A playoffs.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 19-14, 9-3 record. … The Mustang football team lost 34-21 against Wamego on Friday in the 2nd round of the 4A playoffs.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the season with an 11-25, 4-8 record. … The Red Raider football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 36-20 against Buhler in the third round of the 4A playoffs.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 5 0 7 3

Wamego 4 0 9 2

Marysville 3 1 9 2

Concordia 2 3 3 6

Rock Creek 1 2 7 3

Clay Center 1 4 3 6

Abilene 1 5 1 8

Friday, November 13

Buhler 36, Wamego 20

Marysville 18, Beloit 16

Friday, November 20

Garden Plain at Marysville

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 12 0 40 5

Rock Creek 9 3 19 14

Abilene 5 7 18 16

Chapman 5 7 18 17

Marysville 6 6 20 20

Wamego 4 8 11 25

Concordia 1 11 3 29