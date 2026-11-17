Counting and recounting of votes didn’t alter the outcome of the Kansas gubernatorial race, enabling Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher to personally offer thanks at the close of a campaign entwined with economic forces aggravating the cost of living.

“This election, it was never about Republicans versus Democrats,” Holscher said in a speech Friday at the Capitol in Topeka. “Throughout this campaign, I heard from Kansans across the state who want their leaders to put politics aside and work together for the good of the people.”

“It’s been about the families at the kitchen table with a stack of bills that keeps growing while their paycheck is stagnant,” she added. “It’s been about those farmers and ranchers watching the price of diesel rise and wondering if their farm is going to make it another year. It’s about the nurses pulling double shifts to get by, the teachers buying school supplies with their own money and the retirees trying to stay in the home where they raise their children.”

The Overland Park Democratic state senator, 57, survived a toss-up contest Nov. 3 to beat Republican Senate President Ty Masterson of Andover by less than 8,000 votes. Of 1.09 million votes counted in unofficial election results, Holscher earned 551,243 while Masterson received 543,842. She prevailed despite President Donald Trump repeatedly stumping for Masterson in a state with hundreds of thousands more registered Republicans than Democrats.

Holscher’s news conference at the Capitol was attended by Lt. Gov.-elect KC Ohaebosim, her immediate family and a handful of colleagues from the Kansas Legislature.

“Here’s my promise: Whether I earned your vote or not, I will work for you,” Holscher said. “We all know the challenges ahead of us. They’re real. But I’ve seen what Kansans can do when we pull together instead of pulling apart.”

Masterson, who remains president of the Kansas Senate, declined to concede until examination of late-arriving mail ballots and the required partial audit of ballots. He congratulated Holscher by telephone. Her victory coincided with the rare election of a Democrat to the U.S. Senate and the post of state attorney general. In addition, Democrats picked up 20 seats in the Kansas House.

“It looks like we will come up just short,” Masterson said. “It has been the honor of my life to carry the Republican banner for the state I love. This was a hard election for people who share our vision, here and across the country. But I believe in this state and in the people who live here, and that hasn’t changed.”

Masterson said Kansas retained the benefit of a Legislature led by Republicans. He said that GOP majority should concentrate on “the things that matter to them: property taxes, public safety, affordability and schools.”

The election of Holscher means the state will have its first Black lieutenant governor when Ohaebosim, a Wichita member of the Kansas House, formally takes the oath of office in January. Ohaebosim expressed gratitude to Holscher for placing her trust in him.

“I’m just very grateful,” Ohaebosim said. “I look forward to working to make sure that her policies are implemented to move the people of Kansas forward.”

Holscher expressed appreciation to Kansans who stepped forward to embrace her “people power” campaign.

“From Overland Park to Liberal, from Wichita to Kansas City to Manhattan, and every small town and city in between, I thank you. You gave what you could. You volunteered your evenings and weekends. You found five friends that you got to vote, and you proved that people power is more powerful than anything else,” she said.

Holscher, who follows two-term Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said economic issues confronting voters require the state government’s attention.

“Groceries, rent, utility bills, healthcare and property taxes keep climbing,” Holscher said. “Regular Kansans, they’re finding it harder and harder, and they’re getting left behind. It is time for that to change. As your governor, we’re going to lighten the load for Kansas families, and we’re going to work to cut your property taxes.”

“We’re going to work to make sure your schools are funded so every child gets access to solid public education, just like I got, and just like my kids got,” she added. “We’ll work to expand Medicaid, not because it’s a Democratic idea or a Republican idea, but because it’s a good idea for Kansas and it’s good for our people in our state.”

Holscher said her administration would strive to make state government work for Kansans rather than answer to billionaires, lobbyists and special interests with leverage to grab a seat at the table.

“I will work across the aisle to fully fund our schools, expand Medicaid and lower healthcare costs. I’ll work to cut property taxes with folks across the aisle and bring down the cost of living,” Holscher said.

“But make no mistake about this: I will always fight for Kansans, and I will not tolerate policies or politicians who try to impose laws that harm our state and our people. I will always fight for Kansans with an unmatched fierceness,” she said.

Holscher said details about the gubernatorial transition process would be forthcoming. That would include any special duty assigned to her lieutenant governor as well as appointment of cabinet officers to manage state agencies, she said.

The state Board of Canvassers must certify official results of the election by Dec. 1. Holscher would take the oath of office Jan. 11, weather permitting, on the south steps of the Capitol.

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Story via Kansas Reflector