Saline County Snow and Ice Control Guidelines

As winter weather approaches, Saline County’s Road and Bridge Department wants to remind residents of the snow and ice control measures in place to maintain safe travel conditions.

According to the County, snow removal efforts prioritize paved roads first, followed by gravel roads, and finally all other roads. Plowing will only begin when at least two inches of snow have accumulated and snowfall is ongoing. In cases of icy conditions, crews may spot-treat icy sections on paved roads only. During heavy snowfalls or blizzard conditions, operations may pause until it is safe for crews to resume.

Residents can help by driving only if necessary, parking off roadways to allow snow removal equipment to pass, and avoiding obstructing or attempting to stop snow removal vehicles. Patience is appreciated, as snowfall and safety conditions vary across the county. If you encounter a snow or ice-related problem, you can contact the Snow Removal Supervisor at 785.826.6525. If there is no answer, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 785.826.6500.

To assist residents in planning their travel, Saline County offers a Snow Paths portal where you can view the real-time locations of snowplows and the roads they have cleared. Saline County Snowpaths allows residents to see which routes are currently accessible

Thank you for your cooperation as we work to provide safe and passable roadways this winter.