Saline County Primary Election Results

By Todd Pittenger August 6, 2024

Polls are closed, and votes are now being counted.

Here are the results of the contested races in Saline County:

 

United States House of Representatives District 1

  • Tracey Mann (R)
  • Eric Bloom (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 107th District

  • Gerald Johnson (R)
  • Dawn Wolf (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 2

  • Annie Grevas (R)
  • Kathleen Malone Crouch (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 3

  • Rodger Sparks (R)
  • William R “Bill” DeSilvey (R)

Saline County Attorney

  • Richard A Buck (R)
  • Cynthia Huebner (R)
  • John Reynolds (R)

Saline County Register of Deeds

  • Michelle Newell (R)
  • Tonya Moran-Diaz (R)

The general election is in November, with offices at the local level, all 40 Senate and 125 House seats up for grabs.