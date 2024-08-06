Saline County Primary Election Results

Polls are closed, and votes are now being counted.
Here are the results of the contested races in Saline County:
United States House of Representatives District 1
- Tracey Mann (R)
- Eric Bloom (R)
Kansas House of Representatives 107th District
- Gerald Johnson (R)
- Dawn Wolf (R)
Saline County Commissioner District 2
- Annie Grevas (R)
- Kathleen Malone Crouch (R)
Saline County Commissioner District 3
- Rodger Sparks (R)
- William R “Bill” DeSilvey (R)
Saline County Attorney
- Richard A Buck (R)
- Cynthia Huebner (R)
- John Reynolds (R)
Saline County Register of Deeds
- Michelle Newell (R)
- Tonya Moran-Diaz (R)
The general election is in November, with offices at the local level, all 40 Senate and 125 House seats up for grabs.