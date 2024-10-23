Saline County is Broadband Ready

Saline County is among a handful of Kansas communities designated as “broadband ready”. The County is one of four counties in the state to achieve Kansas Broadband Ready status.

According to the County, the designation demonstrates a commitment to improving digital connectivity and expanding broadband access for residents and businesses.

“This designation comes at a critical time as KOBD launches our application for the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, which will fund more than 52,000 eligible locations across the state,” said Joseph Le, Interim Director of the Kansas Office of Broadband Development. “Being designated as a Broadband-Ready Community, Saline County is prepared for today’s digital demands and future-proofed to continue its momentum.”

The Saline County Commission recently approved a resolution to streamline the process for broadband providers.

“We have worked hard over the last few years to understand and tackle broadband issues,” said Joe Hay, Jr. Saline County Commission Chair. “We are proud to obtain this recognition that we are ready to collaborate to expand high-speed internet across our community and ensure everyone can access the digital infrastructure needed for growth and development. We want providers to know that we want them here, and we are READY for them.”

The commission designated County Engineer Justin Mader as the single point of contact for all broadband-related projects, ensuring providers can navigate the process efficiently from start to finish. Mader will review and either approve or deny project applications within 30 business days. To simplify the process further, providers have the option to submit forms electronically. Saline County will also not impose fees beyond what is permissible under K.S.A. 17-1902 for reviewing applications or issuing permits, and the county is committed to non-discriminatory practices when granting access to public rights-of-way, infrastructure, or other physical assets.

Broadband providers are encouraged to visit the Broadband Ready webpage, which serves as a one-stop-shop for all things broadband in Saline County. The page contains resources such as the countywide Broadband Study, links to grant information, and local broadband-related news.

Residents are also encouraged to visit the Broadband Ready webpage to review the results of the Broadband Study. The page includes information on the county’s work to enhance digital connectivity, local broadband news, links to provider-sponsored discount programs, and more.

Saline County’s designation as a Broadband Ready Community demonstrates that the county is fully prepared for the future of digital connectivity. With new grant opportunities on the horizon, the county will continue working with public and private partners to expand broadband access and promote digital equity.

