Salina’s Coolest Craft Beer Event Coming Back

It’s back, an event so big it has to be held outdoors, taking over an entire city block. Salina On Tap will take over a portion of Downtown Salina on Saturday, October 5th.

Salina On Tap is Salina’s premier craft beer festival, featuring dozens beers to be sampled, along with entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample over 100 craft beer samples with a general admission ticket from 4-7pm for $50. The VIP ticket will come with a t-shirt designed by Jimi Bishop with Supercharged Tattoo, a commemorative pint glass, plus access to the all-new VIP lounge at Clubhouse Golf featuring included food and golf simulators from 3-7pm. The VIP tickets are $70 a piece.

Pestinger Distributing will partner with Meridian Media to provide over 100 different brews to sample from all over the country. Blue Skye Brewery with the help of Monte Shadwick (owner) and John Tadigken (head brewer) are helping coordinate a new crop of Kansas brewers, giving guests the opportunity to try samples from all across Kansas.

“We are so happy to have Joe Morrison and the Pestinger Distributing team backing us at this event. They work incredibly hard to bring the best in beer and other beverages to Salina, so having their expertise and brands is a huge reason this event pops the way it does,” stated Hannah Holt, operations manager and promotion director for Meridian Media. “Then you factor in John Tadigken’s contacts throughout Kansas and this event really does provide the best in Kansas and national craft beer.”

Salina on Tap will take over a portion of Santa Fe on Saturday, October 5th, stretching from Ash to Iron Streets. At the same time, live music takes over the City Lights Stage presented by Stryten Energy. Hey Radio, a pop-punk five piece band from Wichita, will kick off the event at 4:00pm, with Cash Hollistah closing out the show from 5:30-7.

Beer tasting booths will be located throughout the area, with ample room for those who attend to roam the area in both City Lights Stage parking lot and Phillips Plaza, enjoying an Okberfest-type atmosphere.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday morning, August 16th at KSAL.com. Tickets will be available at a discounted price to Meridian Media listeners with a code that will be given on the air frequently between Wednesday and Friday.