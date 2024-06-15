Salina Water Department Back Online

The City of Salina Water Department has converted to a new water billing software, which has a new website.

According to the City, with the software upgrade, customers will experience a few changes. Most importantly, customer account numbers have changed. They have provided an instructional video for customers to find their new account number on their website homepage at www.salina-ks.gov.

New and improved paper statements will provide customers with usage graphics and easy to read account information.

Customers that prefer an online experience must register for a new online account. The new online accounts offer customers the ease of making one-time payments, recurring auto payments, and viewing payment history. Other benefits of online accounts include viewing statements and usage information and viewing multiple service locations in one place. To register for you new online account, please visit us at www.salutil.salina.org/css/default.aspx.

Other user-friendly payment options are still available:

In-Person : Our office located in the City/County building at 300 W. Ash St. or in the drop-box located in the driveway in front of the building.

Mail to : PO Box 1307, Salina, KS 67402-1307

By Phone : You can reach our automated phone payment service by calling 1-877-883-3757. Instructions on how to use our upgraded phone payment option are available on our website: www.salina-ks.gov/new-water-billing-system-important-information

Autopay : You can verify or set up autopayment information through the online portal.

The City says it is grateful to the community for their patience and understanding during the upgrade. They encourage all customers to verify their account information is up to date and accurate after the upgrade.

If customers have questions or concerns regarding their water accounts, please contact the water department by email at [email protected] or by phone at 785-309-5740.