Salina Theatre Students Earn Awards

Thespian students from Salina earned multiple awards and honors at the 2025 Kansas Thespian Festival held earlier this month.
Central High School Thespian Troupe 639 was among the over 1,700 who attended.
According to the school, this year’s theme was “The Festival. The Festival. The Festival.” which is a reference to the musical Beetlejuice. The Mustang thespians competed in several categories of events, known as Thespys.
National Guest artists were invited to present workshops which students attend to get a better understanding of all elements of theatre. Central theater teacher Barbara Hilt was honored as having completed her term as Chapter Director for the state and leading Kansas Thespians through the last 5 festivals. Dr. Matt Brungardt was awarded the Administrator of the Year Award for his service to the theatre program in helping to increase funding and necessary upgrades to the auditorium at Central High School.
Salina Central Troupe 639 student awards include:
Gold Honor Troupe (This is an award that demonstrates the efforts of a theatre program throughout the year and shows a commitment to philanthropy, community involvement, productions, student leadership, troupe leadership, and student advocacy. The troupe book was created by Aerith Cox for adjudication.)
1st place Lobby Display (Anastasia Corl, Ella Searcy, and the Troupe 639 created)
3rd place One Act
Cast: Andrew Graber, Oscar Sheforgen, Kort Comeau, Brynn Shaft, Gabriel Freeland, Wyatt Angell, Anna Kraft, Katie Morgan, Camille Graber, Lillian Crow, Mac Sheforgen
Crew: Alyxandria Aldrich (Stage Manager), Will Howe (sound operator), Addilyn Jagodzinske, Aerith Cox, Madison Berndt
Wyatt Angell Student Thespian Officer (for second term)
Barbara Hilt-Chapter Director
Dr. Matt Brungardt-Administrator of the Year
Superior Thespys and qualifying for the International Thespian Festival:
Musical Duet-Lillian Crow & Camille Graber
Solo Monologues-Anna Kraft
Solo Monologues-Carson Ablard
Solo Monologues-Ava Weaverling
Musical Solo-Katie Morgan
Musical Solo-Avery Jeakins
Musical Dance Solo-William Howe
Costume Construction-Addilyn Jagodzinske
Excellent Thespys:
Solo Musical-Lexi Foos
Solo Musical-Ellie Riekhof
Duet Musical-Sarah Day & Madison Berndt
Group Musical-Andrew Graber, Gabriel Freeland, Wyatt Angell & Mac Sheforgen
7th Place BackStage Challenge:
Andrew Graber, Keaton Myers, Mars Schultz, Aerith Cox, Alyxandria Aldrich,
Marcos Lira, Addilyn Jagodzinske
Also in attendance and competing in events were: Kayla Amaro, Jocelyn Hill, Alyx Parker, Ayden Flener, Evelyn Rose, & Mari Brown-Mereles