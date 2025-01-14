Salina Theatre Students Earn Awards

Thespian students from Salina earned multiple awards and honors at the 2025 Kansas Thespian Festival held earlier this month.

Central High School Thespian Troupe 639 was among the over 1,700 who attended.

According to the school, this year’s theme was “The Festival. The Festival. The Festival.” which is a reference to the musical Beetlejuice. The Mustang thespians competed in several categories of events, known as Thespys.

National Guest artists were invited to present workshops which students attend to get a better understanding of all elements of theatre. Central theater teacher Barbara Hilt was honored as having completed her term as Chapter Director for the state and leading Kansas Thespians through the last 5 festivals. Dr. Matt Brungardt was awarded the Administrator of the Year Award for his service to the theatre program in helping to increase funding and necessary upgrades to the auditorium at Central High School.

Salina Central Troupe 639 student awards include:

Gold Honor Troupe (This is an award that demonstrates the efforts of a theatre program throughout the year and shows a commitment to philanthropy, community involvement, productions, student leadership, troupe leadership, and student advocacy. The troupe book was created by Aerith Cox for adjudication.)

1st place Lobby Display (Anastasia Corl, Ella Searcy, and the Troupe 639 created)

3rd place One Act

Cast: Andrew Graber, Oscar Sheforgen, Kort Comeau, Brynn Shaft, Gabriel Freeland, Wyatt Angell, Anna Kraft, Katie Morgan, Camille Graber, Lillian Crow, Mac Sheforgen

Crew: Alyxandria Aldrich (Stage Manager), Will Howe (sound operator), Addilyn Jagodzinske, Aerith Cox, Madison Berndt

Wyatt Angell Student Thespian Officer (for second term)

Barbara Hilt-Chapter Director

Dr. Matt Brungardt-Administrator of the Year

Superior Thespys and qualifying for the International Thespian Festival:

Musical Duet-Lillian Crow & Camille Graber

Solo Monologues-Anna Kraft

Solo Monologues-Carson Ablard

Solo Monologues-Ava Weaverling

Musical Solo-Katie Morgan

Musical Solo-Avery Jeakins

Musical Dance Solo-William Howe

Costume Construction-Addilyn Jagodzinske

Excellent Thespys:

Solo Musical-Lexi Foos

Solo Musical-Ellie Riekhof

Duet Musical-Sarah Day & Madison Berndt

Group Musical-Andrew Graber, Gabriel Freeland, Wyatt Angell & Mac Sheforgen

7th Place BackStage Challenge:

Andrew Graber, Keaton Myers, Mars Schultz, Aerith Cox, Alyxandria Aldrich,

Marcos Lira, Addilyn Jagodzinske

Also in attendance and competing in events were: Kayla Amaro, Jocelyn Hill, Alyx Parker, Ayden Flener, Evelyn Rose, & Mari Brown-Mereles