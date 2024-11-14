Salina Tech Meets $400,000 Challenge Match

Salina Area Technical College has successfully completed a $400,000 challenge match to help fund the college’s new Industrial Maintenance and Automation (IMA) building.

According to the school, thanks to the support of individuals, businesses, and foundations, the $400,000 raised secured an additional $400,000 from the Robert and Aileen Button Fund, bringing Salina Tech to 80.2% of its $6 million goal.

“This milestone brings us closer to seeing this state-of-the-art facility come to life, enhancing technical education in our region,” said Salina Tech Foundation Board President Bob Miller. “We are deeply grateful to all our donors who came together to meet Damon Button’s generous challenge and fuel Salina Tech’s mission of preparing students for high-demand, high-tech careers.”

“The Robert and Aileen Button Fund supports education as a means of enriching both the students and the Salina area community where Robert and Aileen Button spent their lives,” said Mr. Button.

“The overwhelming support for this challenge match reflects the impact our new building will have on our students and workforce development across Kansas,” said Brenda Gutierrez, Executive Director of the Salina Tech Foundation. “We’re thrilled to be approaching our $6 million goal and look forward to making this dream a reality for our students and community.”

The new IMA building will feature a large shop, classrooms, an auditorium, and offices designed to meet Kansas’s growing demand for skilled industrial maintenance and automation professionals. As a further incentive, Kansas taxpayers can receive a state income tax credit of up to 60% for donations to Salina Tech.