Salina Symphony Planning Gala Event

The Salina Symphony is planning a gala event.

According to the organization, the “Fire and Ice Symphony Gala” will be an evening of breathtaking contrasts. Th event will feature signature cocktails, mouthwatering cuisine, and music of both fiery intensity and icy elegance brought to life by Maestro Segal and the Salina Symphony Chamber Orchestra.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktail hour and silent auction bidding. Dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m., followed by the live auction and concert. The gala will be held at the Salina Country Club on February 22nd.

Make reservations for this unforgettable evening by Feb. 7. Tickets are $85 per person and may be purchased at the Symphony Office or by calling 785-823-8309. Proceeds will benefit the Symphony and Youth Education Program.