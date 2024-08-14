Salina Symphony, Chamber Music in the Courtyard

Kick off the Salina Symphony season while enjoying the beauty of autumn with Chamber Music in the Courtyard Sat., Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at the Homewood Suites in Downtown Salina.

The Salina Symphony flute quartet will present Mozart’s Flute Quartet in D major featuring Lillian Oeding, principal flute. The string quartet, featuring Maestro Segal himself, will perform one of Mozart’s most beloved chamber works, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.

In addition, the woodwind quintet will present The Melting Pot by Alyssa Morris, K-State associate professor of oboe, with movements titled “Bubbly,” “Sweet” and “Crunchy.”

Tickets are $49 per person and may be purchased at the Symphony Office, by calling 785-823-8309 or online at salinasymphony.org.

The Symphony will present the same chamber music program Fri., Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City. For more information, visit salinasymphony.org

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.