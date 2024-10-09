Salina Student Wins Poster Contest

Annabelle Gibson, a fifth grader from Stewart Elementary School, has won a Fire Safety Poster Contest.

According to USD 305, her poster will be showcased on the Salina Fire Department’s Mobile Fire Safety House, in local fire stations, and in the hallway of Stewart Elementary.

Each year, the Mobile Fire Safety House visits Salina Public Schools (SPS) elementary schools, engaging and educating fourth-grade students about fire safety. This program empowers students with knowledge and the confidence to communicate important safety messages. Through their art classes, SPS students had a chance to create posters around the theme, “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!”

“We are grateful for this partnership that champions fire safety awareness and highlights the creative abilities of our students,” said Ashley Hutfles, art teacher at Schilling and Stewart schools. “This was an opportunity to combine priorities like fostering a sense of pride and enhancing communication skills with supporting the well-being of our community.”

Chad Scoville, Salina Fire Department Inspector, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This contest is another way for students to engage with fire safety concepts while showcasing their artistic talents.”

Sign Pro, a local expert in custom signs, banners, and vehicle wraps, generously provides the prize banner for the winning artwork.

Scoville added, “We appreciate all the students who participated in the contest and got creative to help spread the word about fire safety!”