Salina Student Receives Cancer Research Funding

A Salina student is among students at K-State receiving funding to conduct cancer research.

Keat Robinson is among 21 Kansas State University students who will conduct hands-on cancer research in the spring 2025 semester. Funding is provided via the Johnson Cancer Research Center.

According to the school, the Cancer Research Awards will provide the selected students with hands-on laboratory research experience that emphasizes the importance of ethical research practices and effectively communicating science to the public.

“The Cancer Research Awards allow students to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications, preparing them for success in their future careers,” said Sherry Fleming, director of the Johnson Cancer Research Center. “These awardees represent some of the brightest minds at K-State and in Kansas, and we are confident they will excel in their chosen fields.”

Each awardee receives $2,000 to support their research endeavors, enabling them to focus on laboratory work instead of non-academic employment. Additionally, $1,000 is allocated to each student for research supplies, enhancing their capacity to conduct impactful studies.

“The Cancer Research Award will help me explore my growing interest in research and veterinary medicine,” said Ashley Najar, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, Shawnee. “I’m grateful to be working with Dr. Chieko Azuma and researching canine nasal tumors and the potential ways to reduce them. Through this research, I’ll reach a better understanding of the disease and how it affects both canines and humans.”

The following students are recipients of Cancer Research Awards:

Hilary Tallman, senior in life sciences, Andover, mentored by Mark Haub, professor of food, nutrition, dietetics and health; Abraham Valdez, senior in life sciences, Dodge City, mentored by Nicholas Wallace, associate professor of kinesiology and interim associate dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences; Allie Sandoval, senior in biology, Garden City, mentored by Nicholas Wallace, associate professor of kinesiology and interim associate dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences; Marrissa Raynesford, senior in chemistry, Hays, mentored by Christer Aakeröy, university distinguished professor of chemistry; Amala John, junior in computer science, Hesston, mentored by Hande McGinty, assistant professor of computer science.

From Manhattan: Mohammad-Eiliya Davoudi, junior in chemistry, mentored by Won Min Park, assistant professor of chemical engineering; and Veronica Knight, senior in chemistry, mentored by Patricia Calvo, assistant professor of chemistry.

Brynn Collier, junior in biology, Mound City, mentored by Kathryn Schrick, associate professor of biology; Bryttan Adams, senior in microbiology, Newton, mentored by Sonny Lee, associate professor of biology.

Tristan Newell, sophomore in microbiology, Olathe, mentored by Revathi Govand, associate professor of biology; Emily Cummings, senior in biology, Overland Park, mentored by Kathryn Schrick, associate professor of biology.

From Riley: Ryan Pierce, senior in chemistry, and Ashlee Wilkinson, senior in biochemistry, both mentored by Ryan Rafferty, associate professor of chemistry.

Keat Robinson, senior in biology, Salina, mentored by Katsura Asano, professor of biology.

From Shawnee: Ashley Najar, sophomore in animal science and industry, mentored by Chieko Azuma, clinical associate professor of clinical sciences; and Emma Peters, freshman in microbiology, mentored by Erika Geisbrecht, professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics.

Alynna Mattox, junior in life sciences, Spring Hill, mentored by Gina Besenyi, associate professor of kinesiology.

From out of state: Ryan Tucker, senior in chemistry, El Segundo, California, mentored by Chris Culbertson, professor of chemistry and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences; Riley Blitt, senior in biological systems engineering, Colorado Springs, Colorado, mentored by Patricia Calvo, assistant professor of chemistry. William Finnane, junior in biochemistry, Warrensburg, Missouri, mentored by Katsura Asano, professor of biology.

From out of the country: Prabhleen Kaur, junior in biochemistry, Ahmedabad, India, mentored by Daniel Higgins, professor of chemistry.

The student awardees, alongside their families, mentors and donors who fund the awards, will be honored at a recognition banquet in April.

The Johnson Cancer Research Center, part of K-State’s College of Arts and Sciences , supports cancer research involving faculty, graduate students and undergraduate students throughout K-State. These initiatives are made possible by generous private donations.

