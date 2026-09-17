Salina Student is Among Gilman Scholars

Out of the nearly 2,000 Wildcats who have studied abroad in the past five years, 33 have done so with the support of the nationally competitive Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. Among them is a student from Salina.

According to K-State, Salina student Reygan Schrock is a Gilman Scholar.

The Gilman scholarship provides up to $5,000 in merit-based scholarships to outstanding American undergraduate students to pursue academic studies and career-oriented internships abroad.

Kansas State University students have unmatched support in applying for international opportunities and nationally competitive scholarships through the university’s Education Abroad and Scholar Development and Undergraduate Research teams. Dedicated staff members from each office provide intentional student assistance, thoughtful brainstorming conversations and resources for successful applications.

“Going abroad with Gilman scholarship support unlocks a world of adventure and personal growth for our students,” said Beth Powers, director of Scholar Development and Undergraduate Research. “When they return, they share what they have learned to pay it forward and alert others to the wonders of going abroad and the Gilman award. The Gilman is an amazing opportunity for Pell grant recipients, and I’m grateful for the impact it has had on more than 30 K-Staters in the past 5 years.”

There’s still time to apply: Upcoming Gilman deadline is Oct. 1

Applications to be a Gilman Scholar are accepted in two cycles throughout the year; one in the fall with an Oct. 1 deadline and one in the spring with a March 1 deadline.

The Gilman scholarship program encourages students to seek feedback on their applications before the deadline, and staff from Scholar Development and Undergraduate Research and Education Abroad are available to read and provide suggestions on student essays. Students can email [email protected] to schedule a meeting to discuss essays.

The application also requires university certification from financial aid and study abroad representatives. Consult with an Education Abroad advisor for guidance on getting certification.

Gilman Scholarship deadlines are often well in advance of deadlines to apply to study or intern abroad — please plan accordingly.

“The Gilman scholarship is an amazing opportunity for students to pursue their educational and professional passions by mitigating some financial pressure,” said Emma Williams, Education Abroad advisor. “This scholarship is insanely competitive, so it is amazing how many of our well-deserving students receive this award each term. It’s a testament to the talent and distinction of our Wildcats!”

Recent K-State Gilman Scholars highlight international possibilities

Gilman Scholars gain international experience, global networks and foreign language skills that further their professional development and the U.S. economy.

Read on to learn about some of K-State’s most recent Gilman Scholars:

Nick Kaiser, senior in architecture, St. Louis, Missouri; April Michelle Schmidt, senior in education, Gardner; Reygan Schrock, senior in agribusiness and animal science, Salina; and Whitley Sikes, senior in psychology, pre-nursing, Clyde.

Nick Kaiser

Kaiser traveled to Ovieto, Italy, to study architecture and gain a firsthand experience with urban design, historic architecture and different cultural perspectives.

Through academic architecture work at K-State, an internship at Gray Design Group and a dedication to studying abroad, Kaiser was well-prepared to advance his skills in Italy. He said the experiences strengthened his design skills, broadened his perspective and demonstrated dedication to growing as a future architect.

“Receiving the Gilman Scholarship makes studying architecture in Orvieto, Italy, possible and allows me to experience architecture and culture firsthand. I applied because I wanted to broaden my perspective as a future architect, and I look forward to bringing those experiences back to my education and career.”

April Michelle Schmidt

Schmidt studied global perspectives on education, community, sustainability and cultural connection in Costa Rica. She hopes her experience abroad inspires others by showing that being autistic or having a disability does not mean their dreams are out of reach.

“Sometimes, when you have a disability, big goals can feel impossible or far away, but I want others to see that they are capable of doing amazing things, exploring the world and reaching goals they may have never thought were possible,” she said.

In addition to encouraging other to step outside of their comfort zones, she said she also hopes to apply what she learned in Costa Rica to her future work in education, disability advocacy and employment services by helping others build confidence, self-determination and independence.

“As an autistic and ADHD student, this experience represents growth, advocacy and stepping outside of my comfort zone,” she said. “I hope to use what I learn to inspire others to believe in themselves, pursue opportunities fearlessly and recognize that disability does not limit potential.”

Reygan Schrock

Schrock traveled to Italy to study Italian agriculture and the culinary landscape at Florence University of Arts in La Spezia.

During the trip, she was excited to experience Italy’s agriculture and cultural landscape, which continues to influence American agriculture. Shrock said she gained insight into creating intercultural dialogues and the value of international collaboration in a global agricultural environment.

Schrock said her experience served a purpose beyond her own personal and professional development.

“As a short-term ambassador, it helps me encourage the youth of my small rural community to step outside of their comfort zone and open the minds of individuals to foreign places and people.”

Whitley Sikes

Sikes studied abroad in Alicante, Spain, developing her Spanish language skills and cultural understanding.

Through courses like “Communicative Spanish” and “Contemporary Spanish Society: Politics, Economy, and Culture,” Sikes broadened her cultural experience and language knowledge.

She also lived with a family of native Spanish speakers during her Gilman trip, further enhancing her immersive experience.