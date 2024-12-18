Salina South Sweeps Newton Tuesday Night

In the Ladies contest, Salina South defeated the Newton Lady Railers 49-22 on Tuesday night. It was a quick start for the Cougars and they did not let up as they led the contest 28-9 at

halftime. Newton played fast and physical defense. Their quick hands deflected multiple Cougar passes and even came away with a few steals. However, that was not enough to stop the

Cougar offense. Paityn Fritz led all scorers on the night with 16 points. Two other Cougars were in double figures in scoring with Brooklyn Jordan with 13 points and Tamia Cheeks with 12

points.

It was a balanced Cougar offense that pulled away from Newton fairly quickly and it didn’t slow down. In the 4th quarter, a running clock was implemented. Newton was led in scoring by

Amaree Henderson, who tallied 10 points and was the centerpiece for their offense most of the night. Though the defense for Newton was tough throughout, it still was not able to slow down

Salina South’s offense enough to keep the Railers in the contest. The Cougars improved to 2-2 on the season and will face Valley Center on Friday night. Newton fell to 0-4 on the season.

City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game: Paityn Fritz

Scoring:

Newton 2 / 7 / 4 / 9 22

Salina South 16 / 12 / 15 / 6 49

In the Boys contest, the Cougars defeated the Newton Railers 58-47. Salina South had a commanding 20 point lead late in the 2nd quarter but three straight 3 point baskets right before

halftime by Camden Schmitt of Newton made it a much closer contest than it was originally. The defensive hands by the Newton Railers were quick throughout but Salina South was able to

overcome the fast hands. Fouls were a common theme throughout but the only player to foul out was Newton’s Giovanni James. Newton was in striking distance throughout the second half,

but the Cougars were able to answer each time the Railers got close.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Jace Humphrey who finished with 18 points. Jace made plays throughout the night and scored in each quarter. Sawyer Walker was the second leader

scorer for the Cougars and finished the night with 11 points. Dakaree Small contributed 8 points, while Gavin DeVoe added 7 points for the Cougars. For the Newton Railers, they were led in

scoring by Cole Dillon who had 22 points, in which 16 of those points came in the second half. Camden Schmidt finished the night with 13 as well for the Railers. Salina South improved to 2-2

on the season, while the Newton Railers dropped to 1-3. The Cougars will finish up the calendar year 2024 against Valley Center on Friday.

City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game: Jace Humphrey

Scoring:

Newton 4 / 9 / 16 / 16 47

Salina South 16 / 14 / 10 / 18 58